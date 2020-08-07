Kota (Raj), Aug 7 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old man from Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh was found with multiple injury marks in a village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Kishore Singh, was a resident of Barode area in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. He had come to Chowkdikalan village in Jhalawar to meet his maternal uncle on Thursday noon, they said.

The blood-soaked body was found in a drain near an agricultural field in the village. He was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Thursday night, Station House Officer (SHO), Dug, Rajpal Singh said.

Primary investigation revealed that Kishore was on way back to his home, barely 3 kilometres away from his maternal uncle's village, on late Thursday evening when he, one Laxman Singh and some other unidentified people of the village consumed liquor at the field, the SHO said.

Prima facie, a brawl was likely to have erupted between Kishore and Laxman, following which the accused attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot. They later dumped his body into a nearby drain, police said.

A case of murder has been registered against Laxman and the other unidentified people based on the complaint of Kishore's maternal uncle, the SHO said, adding the accused are yet to be nabbed.

Police said the reason behind the killing would be clear only after the key accused, Laxman, is held.

The body was handed over to the family members of Kishore after post-mortem on Friday morning, the SHO said.

