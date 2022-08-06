Phulbani, Aug 6 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Saturday sentenced a man to 10-years imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl five years ago.

Phulbani Pocso judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Kaliprasad Mishra, special public prosecutor Banamali Behera said.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Elected India's New Vice President, Defeats Opposition Candidate Margaret Alva by 346 Votes.

On July 17, 2017, Mishra lured the girl on the pretext of giving her chocolate and raped her in a dilapidated house in Khajuripada police station area.

The court pronounced the judgement after examining nine witnesses.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Wins Vice Presidential Election With Over 500 Votes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)