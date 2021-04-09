Udhagamandalam, Apr 9 (PTI): The Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a person to 18 years of imprisonment and fined him Rs one lakh for sexually torturing a two-year-old girl three years ago.

According to the prosecution, the 40-year-old man of Shokathorai Ethumakandi near here had sexually tortured the girl in 2018 and her grandmother lodged a police complaint.

Trial was on in the Mahila Court and the judge sentenced the man to jail and fined him.

