Amritsar, Aug 23 (PTI) A man was arrested at the airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle in 1,894 grams of gold paste by hiding it in his underwear, a Customs department statement said on Monday.

The man, who arrived here in a flight from Sharjah, was arrested on Sunday, it said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Dies After Being Run Over by Train While Crossing Railway Track in Shamli.

During a search of the passenger, the Customs officials found 1,894 grams of gold in paste form hidden in his underwear. On extraction, 1,600 grams of gold worth Rs 78 lakh was recovered, the statement said.

The passenger has been arrested and an investigation is underway, it said.

Also Read | Hyderabad University Releases Admit Card For Entrance Examinations 2021 At acad.uohyd.ac.in; Here Are steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)