New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man who had allegedly attacked his wife and three daughters following domestic trouble in north east Delhi's Karawal Nagar.

The youngest of the three daughters had succumbed to injuries on Thursday, police said.

"The accused Bheem Sain (41) was arrested from the market area of Joharipur," a senior police officer said.

According to police, the accused had some quarrel with his wife and attacked her with a piece of windowpane on Thursday. When the daughters intervened to save their mother, he attacked them as well. The injured called one of their relatives, who shifted them to hospital.

Sain told the police that he had frequent fights with his wife over his unemployment and drinking habit, and that he committed the crime in a fit of rage.

