New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Facing a shortage of funds, a man attempted to kidnap his brother's four-year-old daughter in Shakarpur area here to get a huge amount as ransom.

However, the girl's mother failed his abduction bid and saved her daughter from the clutches of kidnappers.

Two men including Upender, the girl's uncle, were arrested in the incident, police said.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV. In the video, two men came on a bike and one of them tried to take the girl away from her mother.

"A call regarding attempt of kidnapping of a child was received at Police Station Shakarpur on July 21. Immediately the staff of Police Station Shakarpur reached the spot and it was found that the accused person had left a bike with a fake number plate. A black colour bag containing a country-made pistol with four live cartridges was found," police said.

During the investigation, the bike was registered in the name of Dheeraj, a resident of New Govindpura in the national capital.

According to police, Dheeraj disclosed that Upender was the main conspirator behind the crime.

"Upender knew Dheeraj from the past and hatched a conspiracy to kidnap the daughter of his real brother and promised to give him Rs 1 lakh. A raid was conducted to nab at his house but he was absconding. However, after making sincere efforts, police apprehended Upender," police said.

"He disclosed that he was in acute shortage of funds whereas his brother was quite well off. Both the accused persons hatched a conspiracy to kidnap the girl to get a huge amount as ransom," they said.

A case under Section 363, 511, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant section of the Arms Act was registered at Shakarpur Police Station. (ANI)

