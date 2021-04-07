New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly blackmailing his ex-girlfriend for money by threatening to upload her private videos and photos on social media, police said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said the complainant alleged that someone had hacked her Facebook account through which she shared some private videos and photos with her ex-boyfriend.

The woman stated that she had already paid Rs 15,000 to the blackmailer but he demanded Rs 15,000 more from her following which she lodged a complaint with the police, the officer said.

During investigation, the police analysed the mobile phone of her ex-boyfriend, Shubham Sharma, a resident of Gali Arya Samaj, and apprehended him on Monday, the officer added.

Interrogation revealed that Sharma was under debt and after the woman broke up with him, he used another phone number to contact her. He told her that he had hacked her Facebook account and downloaded her private videos and photos.

He threatened to upload the content on social media if she refused to give him money, the officer said.

The victim discussed the matter with Sharma and gave him Rs 15,000 which he was supposed to give to the blackmailer. The accused later demanded more money from her following which she lodged a complaint.

Three mobile phones, four sim cards and one pendrive containing the videos and photos were recovered from his possession, the police added.

