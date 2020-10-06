New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man, who, along with his father, allegedly duped a doctor of over Rs four crore on the pretext of providing a loan at a low interest rate, officials said on Tuesday.

The father of the man was arrested in July, they added.

Prashant Sarin, a medical practitioner, lodged a complaint stating in July 2018, he met a man named Sanjay Saxena, who told him that he is a big financier and can arrange a loan of Rs 75 crore at an eight-per cent interest rate to his company.

Subsequently, it was decided that the accused would provide funds from his company LD Group to the complainant's company in two parts and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was executed between them on July 18, 2018 for a loan of Rs 75 crore for seven years at the rate of six per cent per annum, a senior police officer said.

According to the MoU, the accused took an advance payment from the complainant by RTGS on the pretext of arranging stamp papers and provided post-dated cheques for an amount of Rs 35 crore. Before the cheques were presented at the bank, the accused cooked up a story that his company's bank accounts have been frozen by the Income-Tax department, the officer said.

Saxena obtained Rs 4.25 crore, blank stamp papers, letterheads of the complainant's company and A4 sheets signed by the complainant on the pretext of providing a loan of Rs 75 crore and cheated him, the police said.

Sarin transferred Rs 3.85 crore through RTGS from his bank account to Saxena's account.

A case was registered. During the investigation, it came to light that the blank documents with the signature of the complainant were misused by Saxena in a conspiracy with his son Ashish, the police said.

The father-son duo assisted each other in order to misappropriate the funds obtained from the complainant, they added.

"Saxena was arrested on July 16, while his son was arrested on Monday," Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said.

Saxena used to pose as a well-established gold and diamond jewellery businessman who has contacts with politicians and bureaucrats and thus, can arrange business loans at a low interest, he added.

In lieu of arranging a loan, he induced the borrower to part with a huge amount on the pretext of facilitation, stamp fee etc. He also fraudulently obtained the signature of the borrower on blank papers, stamp papers and cheques, Mishra said.

Later, when the victim got to know about the cheating, he used the blank documents to put pressure on him to withdraw his complaint, the officer said.

Saxena and his son used to spend lavishly and led a luxurious lifestyle from the funds obtained through cheating. They have cheated many others in this manner, Mishra added.

