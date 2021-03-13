New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Delhi police on Saturday arrested a person for cheating people by impersonating a local MLA/MP in the national capital.

The accused has been identified as Bhalinder Pal Singh, a resident of Dehradun, who later shifted to Mumbai. He is now running a shoe shop in Andheri, informed the Delhi Police.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

