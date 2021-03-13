New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested from Mumbai for allegedly duping people by posing as an MLA, police said on Saturday.

Bhalinder Pal Singh, who hails from Dehradun, had been living in Mumbai's Andheri west for the last two years and also owns a footwear shop there, they said.

He belongs to a reputed family and was also involved in other cases, including cheating, registered in Chhattisgarh and Punjab, they said.

A probe was initiated against Singh after the police received a complaint from a Delhi-based man.

The man, whose brother was close to his local MLA, alleged that he received a call from a man who claimed to be the local MLA asked him to transfer Rs 6 lakh to the party fund. The man transferred the amount, but later found out that no such call was made from the local MLA's office, police said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code, said Urvija Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Using technical surveillance, the location of the accused was traced to Mumbai. A team was sent there and he was arrested, she said.

"During interrogation, Singh revealed that his father is a reputed businessman who used to be wholesale dealer of potatoes and onions. He used to carry out business with his father but they incurred losses due to his lack of professionalism.

"Thereafter, he shifted to Mumbai and got involved in criminal activities. He started cheating people and mostly targeted businessmen," the DCP said.

The accused confessed to have cheated a number of people by posing either as an MLA or an MP. He has been taken on two days police remand for further investigation, the police said.

