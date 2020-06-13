Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Man Held for Illegal Cylinder Refilling Racket in Nagpur

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 09:44 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Man Held for Illegal Cylinder Refilling Racket in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jun 13 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was arrested in Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly running an LPG cylinder refilling racket which involved buying cylinders from the market, filling them with less amounts of gas and then selling it at prices lower than market rates, police said on Saturday.

Kamleshwar-resident Israil Karim Shaikh was arrested and six domestic and two commercial LPG cylinders were seized from him during a raid on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | TPG to Buy 0.9% Stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 4,547 Crore: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

"Sheikh was charging Rs 800 while the market rate was Rs 1,100. We charged him under IPC and Essential Commodities Act," the Kamleshwar police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement