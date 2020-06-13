India News | Man Held for Illegal Cylinder Refilling Racket in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jun 13 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was arrested in Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly running an LPG cylinder refilling racket which involved buying cylinders from the market, filling them with less amounts of gas and then selling it at prices lower than market rates, police said on Saturday.

Kamleshwar-resident Israil Karim Shaikh was arrested and six domestic and two commercial LPG cylinders were seized from him during a raid on Friday, an official said.

"Sheikh was charging Rs 800 while the market rate was Rs 1,100. We charged him under IPC and Essential Commodities Act," the Kamleshwar police station official said.

