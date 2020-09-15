Jammu, Sep 15 (PTI) A man has been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly impersonating as a police sub-inspector in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Arnora village, was arrested after he was found posing himself as a newly-posted sub-inspector to the public, a police official said.

He said Kumar was seen wearing a uniform in a public place.

“He was booked under relevant sections of law and further investigation is on," the official said.

