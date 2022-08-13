Gurugram, Aug 13 (PTI) The Gurugram police has arrested a man who killed his former co-worker over rivalry after hitting his head and face with a stone, officials said on Saturday.

Police had recovered the body lying on the roadside near Kasan village on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified on Saturday morning as Pankaj Kumar Das (27), who hailed from Bihar's East Champaran district. He was engaged in Plaster of Paris (POP) designing work.

Investigation revealed that on Thursday night, Pankaj Das was seen with Manoj, a resident of Gugana village. Several people were questioned who knew both and it surfaced that Manoj used to take POP contracts in the area and Pankaj was working with him earlier. But sometime back Pankaj Das started taking his own contracts. This impacted Manoj's work considerably.

"Investigation revealed that on Thursday night, apart from Manoj and Pankaj, two or three other people drank alcohol together in Khoh village. Pankaj Das and Manoj went on a bike together from there. The uncle of the deceased alleged that Manoj had murdered him and when we nabbed Manoj, he confessed to the killing", said Inspector Subhash Chand, the Station House Officer (SHO) of IMT, Manesar police station.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

"The arrested accused confessed to the killing due to work rivalry. According to his plan, he made Pankaj drink alcohol and then took him on his bike on the pretext of leaving him to his home but killed him by hitting him with a stone on the way and fled away after dumping his body on the roadside. We are questioning the accused and will produce him in a city court by Sunday", the SHO added.

