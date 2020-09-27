Thane, Sep 27 (PTI)A 42-year-old man was arrested from Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday for allegedly stabbing his 65-year-old father to death following an argument, police said.

The accused Brijesh Patil allegedly attacked his father Gurunath Patil with a butcher's knife at their residence in Kamatnagar this afternoon, an officer said.

A case of murder has been registered.

