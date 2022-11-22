Rajouri/Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Kumar, a native of Bihar, they said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam District Police Rescue 36 Donkeys From Slaughter, Over 500 kg Donkey Meat Seized.

An unidentified body was found lying in a drain in Nowshera near Bella colony on November 18, said Mohammad Aslam, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Moved by 7-Year-Old Adhyaba Jadeja's Verses on BJP Government in Gujarat; Says 'Very Nice Bitua' (Watch Video).

The crime scene was immediately preserved and forensic team was called for examination and collection of evidences, he added.

The weapon of offence -- a hammer -- was also recovered, SSP said.

The police rounded up over a dozen suspects who had been in contact with Kumar and the footage from CCTV cameras were examined, he said.

The accused, who was also from Bihar, was arrested, police said.

The accused confessed that he killed Kumar over suspicion that he was having an illicit relationship with his wife, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)