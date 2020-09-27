New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old man from southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area for allegedly killing his roommate whom he suspected of having a relationship with his niece, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Suman, a resident of Tugalakabad village, they said.

On September 17, after receiving information that a man was injured at Kangar Mohalla in Tugalakabad village, the police rushed to the spot and found him unconscious.

Blood was oozing out from the man's nose and mouth and he was rushed to AIIMS hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was later identified as Kamlesh (20).

In the autopsy report, the lacerated wounds was revealed as the cause of death.

Thereafter, a murder case was registered at Govindpuri police station, police said.

During investigation, the CCTV footage of the nearby area was analysed.

"CCTV footage revealed that there was contradiction in the version Suman had given as he was seen entering and leaving the house at the time when the deceased was was reportedly killed.

"Later, the accused admitted to killing Kamlesh with a pair of scissors while he was sleeping in his room," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

On Friday, he was arrested and the scissor used in crime was also recovered, the DCP said.

On interrogation, Suman revealed that Kamlesh was working with him in the sewing cloth factory in Tugalkabad village.

Kamlesh had developed a relationship with Suman's distant niece, who lives in Bihar and he used to talk to her, police said.

Suman warned Kamlesh not to talk to her but Kamlesh continued doing so, they said.

On September 17, Suman had an argument with Kamlesh in the afternoon on the same issue. Around 7.30 pm, Suman came to the room from factory and found Kamlesh sleeping, Meena said.

He killed him with a pair of scissors while he was asleep, police added.

