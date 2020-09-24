New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver was arrested in Delhi on Thursday for allegedly strangling his wife to death following a heated altercation between them when she confronted him about his extramarital affair, police said.

The incident occurred at Paharganj area. The police found the 29-year-old woman lying on the floor in an unconscious state with a ligature mark over her neck. She was shifted to a hospital where a doctor declared her 'brought dead', an officer said.

The woman's son and daughter were with her in-laws' place at the time of the incident. The couple got married in 2009, according to the police.

Her husband, Sunny, was missing post-midnight. Photo of the suspect was collected from her house and he was arrested later, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have strangulated his wife with her dupatta after having a heated altercation over his extramarital relation, the DCP said. PTI

