India News | Man Held for Killing Wife in Delhi

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Frustrated over regular fights with his wife, a 37-year-old salesman in Delhi allegedly killed her, dumped the body in a drain and told police that she went missing, officials said on Tuesday.

Sudhir, a resident of Central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, went to police station with his children on Saturday night and informed that his 33-year-old wife had gone missing, they said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis Plotting to Bring Down Maharashtra Government: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

During investigation, police grew suspicious of Sudhir's version of events after analysing the call records of the couple, officials said.

When Sudhir was interrogated, he broke down and confessed to killing his wife (33) after which police arrested him, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Rise to 54,758 With 2,091 New Patients, Death Toll Reaches 1,695; Mumbai Tally Rises to 32,791.

Sudhir revealed that he planned to murder his wife as they used to fight over petty issues. He took her to Narela on the pretext of shopping and strangled her to death with her ‘chunni', said Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Bhatia.

Sudhir then dumped the body in a drain and fled, the DCP added.

The body was recovered in a decomposed state from Narela area, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)