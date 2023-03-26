Sambhal (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) A man has been arrested for killing his wife by poisoning following a dispute here, police said on Sunday.
The accused has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, Circle Officer Deepak Tiwari said.
Also Read | Chhattisgarh Road Accident: Two Girls Killed, Four Injured After Being Run Over by Speeding Truck in Sarangarh-Bhilaigarh District.
Kumar poisoned his wife Jal Dhara (45) on Saturday night following a dispute in Sarai Sikandar village, he said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.
Also Read | Umesh Pal Murder Case: Gangster Atique Ahmed to Be Produced in Prayagraj’s MP MLA Court on March 28.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)