Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): A 42-year-old man, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday for allegedly cheating 17 families on the pretext of marriage proposals by posing as an Indian Army Major.

Mudavath Srinu Naik, alias Srinivas Chowhan, who hails from Kellampalli village at Mundlamuru mandal in Prakasham district, allegedly cheated 17 women on the pretext of marriage and pocketed Rs 6.61 crore from their unsuspecting families, police said.

The police seized three dummy pistols, three pairs of Army fatigue, one fake Army ID, fake master's degree certificate and other documents. The police also seized his three cars and recovered Rs 85,000 cash from his possession.

Police said the accused studies up to Class 9 but obtained fake postgraduate certificates. "He is married to one Amrutha Devi. They have a son, M Nikhil Singh Chowhan, who is in Intermediate second year. His family members now reside in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. In 2014, he migrated to Hyderabad and settled at Sainikpuri, Jawahar Nagar. He told his family members that he got a job as a Major in Indian Army and they believed him," police said.

According to police, the accused illegally obtained an Aadhar card on the name of Srinivas Chowhan, with a fake date of birth, 27-08-1986, instead of original 12-07-1979.

"He used to collect the information about prospective brides from marriage consultancies or friend circles, used to trap their families by showing his fake Army ID card, photos and toy pistols. He used to introduce himself as a graduate from National Defence Academy, Pune, posted as a Major in the Indian Army's Hyderabad Range," the police said.

With the crime money, the accused had allegedly purchased a duplex at Sainikpuri and three cars, besides other luxury items.

On Saturday, following credible information, the police commissioner's north zone task force apprehended the accused while he was on his way to somewhere in his car. (ANI)

