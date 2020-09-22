Noida (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl, police said.

The man had allegedly raped the girl, known to her, is also accused of giving her poison recently in Dankaur area of the district, they said.

"The accused was arrested from Dankaur railway station today," a police spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged against him under Indian Penal Code section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Further proceedings are underway, they added.

