Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Friday said it arrested man for allegedly raping a widow on pretext of marrying her.

The accused was arrested from his native village in Tamil Nadu's Pondicherry just three days after he got married, police informed.

Further, according to police, the accused (26) and the victim (30) got to know each other on Facebook 6 years ago after which the accused youth reached Mumbai and met the woman.

On pretext of marrying the victim and taking care of her daughter as well, he started a physical relationship with her, police said, adding that on March 27, the woman came to know that the accused had gone to his native village to marry another girl.

The woman filed a complaint at Mumbai's Cuffe Parade police station.

Three days later after the complaint was filed, the accused was arrested and brought to Mumbai. He was produced in a court, which sent him to police custody April 1, an officer said. (ANI)

