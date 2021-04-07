New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a man of cash worth Rs 3,500 in Najafgarh area of southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

A person posted a video on social media where the suspect and his accomplice was seen following the victim and suddenly robbed the man of his cash amounting to Rs 3,500.

The suspect was identified after scanning through several CCTV footages and using technical surveillance. A raid was conducted at Ranaji Enclave in Najafgarh on Monday following a tip-off, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said

Sonu was arrested and two stolen mobile phones and a two-wheeler were recovered from his possession, Meena said.

During interrogation, Sonu disclosed that he and his associate, Nishant, committed robberies in Najafgarh to use to the money for buying drugs. People found roaming alone in the streets were their targets, the DCP said.

Efforts are being made to nab Nishant, found to be involved in eight more cases of robbery and said to be in a de-addiction center. The information is being verified, police said.

