Palghar, Oct 16 (PTI) The Palghar police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Maharashtra's Satara district for allegedly sending obscene messages to women on social media, an official said on Friday.

The Kelva police registered a case based on complaints from several women, who alleged that they had received obscene messages from an unknown person on Instagram, the PRO of Palghar police said.

The police's IT cell traced the sender of the messages to Satara, following which Vai resident Sohan Dere was nabbed, the official said.

The accused has been booked under sections 354(D) (stalking) among other provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

