Gurugram, Mar 30 (PTI) Gurugram Police on Thursday arrested an employee of a private firm for shooting at his colleague following an argument over a chair in the office, officials said.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the victim was identified as Vishal (23), a resident of Firoz Gandhi colony in sector 9 here. He was critically injured and is being treated at a private hospital, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (east) Kavita said accused Aman Jangra, a resident of Hisar, is being questioned and will be produced in a court on Friday.

Based on the complaint of the victim's brother, a case was lodged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act on Wednesday, police said.

In his statement, Vishal said he had an argument with Jangra over sitting on a chair in the office on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they again had an argument over the same issue following which he walked out of the office, police said.

Vishal alleged that Jangra came from behind and shot at him near the Ramada hotel, police said.

