New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): A team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) Central district of Delhi Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly supplying firearms to the criminals in the national capital.

As per the information shared by Delhi police, the accused was at Minto road to deliver the consignment of illegal firearms and ammunition to the criminals when the police arrested him and seized the consignment.

The police recovered two semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore, three single-shot pistols of .315 bore, five live cartridges of .32 bore, two live cartridges of .315 bore, three magazines and a motorcycle.

The accused has been identified as Ali Hussain (30), a resident of Mathura. Hussain and his father Haji Musa supplied firearms to the criminals of west Uttar Pradesh, Mewat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. Musa was arrested a year ago on the same charges and has been in jail since then.

"Forward and backward linkages of the recovered guns are being verified. Further investigation is underway," said the police. (ANI)

