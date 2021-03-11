Jalna, Mar 11 (PTI) A day after a man was arrested in connection with transportation of illegally-mined sand and for threatening revenue officials in Maharashtra's Jalna district, he escaped from the police custody on Thursday, an official said.

Kadim Jalna police had arrested Ganesh Kakde on Wednesday for allegedly threatening revenue officials who chased a sand-laden truck, he said.

"The truck hit the car, in which two revenue officials were injured. Later, Kakde arrived at the spot in an SUV and threatened the officials saying that they escaped this time, but will not be spared next time," the official said.

The police later arrested him and registered a case against him under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), he added

During the investigation, the police sought from Kakde the key of the truck that was used for transporting the sand.

"He told the police that he had kept the key at his home and asked the police to take him to the place for the key. The police personnel took him to his place, but he escaped after reaching the spot," he said.

When the police realised that he has escaped, they launched a search. However, he is yet to be traced.

Police inspector Prashant Mahajan said that two teams have been formed to nab him.

