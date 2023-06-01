Udaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening a woman to kill her if she did not marry him and convert to Islam in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said.

He has been identified as Mohammad Asif, they said, adding his father and brother too were arrested for threatening the woman's brother when he raised the issue with them.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says ‘Instead of Showing Strength to Enemies Sitting on Borders, We Are Fighting Among Ourselves’.

The woman (22) filed a complaint with the police alleging that Asif pressured her to convert to Islam and marry him, police said.

When the woman refused, the accused threatened to kill her the way a girl was murdered brutally in Delhi. When her brother called the man's family members, Asif's father and brother threatened him too, they said.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Two College Girls Drown While Bathing at Aryapalli Beach in Ganjam; Four Rescued.

Investigating officer Narendra Singh said the accused were produced before a court which sent them to one-day police custody.

While the the accused were being taken to the court, some people tried to assault them. However, police took quick action and thwarted their attempt, he said.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said investigation into the allegations of the girl was going on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)