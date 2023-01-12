New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly trying to snatch a woman cab driver's mobile phone after breaking the window of her vehicle in north Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 2 am. The accused has been identified as Amit alias Sunny (24), a resident of Bhajanpura, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Also Read | CBI Books Mumbai-based Pratibha Industries Ltd in Rs 4,957 Cr Bank Fraud on a Complaint … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

The woman received minor injuries in the robbery attempt, he said.

According to police, the cab driver was waiting to pick up a passenger when the man allegedly threw a stone at her vehicle and broke the glass window.

Also Read | Human Sacrifice Killing in Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Minor Boy Murdered, Chopped Into Pieces, Remnants Found in Vapi; Three Arrested.

The accused then asked the woman to hand over her mobile phone. When she refused, he tried to snatch it but she resisted, they said.

A bus driver, who was passing by, stopped his vehicle to help the woman driver after which the accused fled the spot, they said.

The accused was previously involved in 17 cases, the DCP said.

The victim has refused to file a complaint, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)