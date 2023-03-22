Patna (Bihar) [India], March 22(ANI): Patna Police on Wednesday said it arrested a person from Surat for sending a message on WhatsApp threatening Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The threat to the Bihar CM on the popular messaging app was received on Monday, police informed further.

Patna Police said they apprehended the accused from Surat with the help of the Gujarat Police.

While no FIR has been registered in the matter as yet, a team of officers from Patna Police has reached Surat to question the accused.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

