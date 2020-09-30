Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): A 50-year-old man has been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing money from donation boxes of two temples here.

Addressing a press conference, Tiruvuru Circle Inspector M Sekhar Babu said that accused Pathan Salaar Khan has admitted to having stolen Rs 18,000 by breaking donation boxes in temples within the last three months.

The police said that 80 cases were registered against the accused at different police stations in the state. The accused was also produced before the court today.

"On September 14 night, unidentified miscreants entered into Lord Hanuman temple in the outskirts of Korlamanda village in Vissannapeta Mandal broke the hundi (donation box) and stolen Rs 2,000. Krishna district SP has formed 4 teams to investigate the case. Today at 3 AM, the police caught one Pathan Salaar Khan (50) in the outskirts of Korlamanda village and recovered Rs 2,000 from him," Sekhar Babu said.

"During the investigation, Pathan Salaar Khan has admitted that he had stolen Rs 6,000 by breaking the hundi of Hanuman temple in Chillakallu village on July 4, 2020, and also stolen Rs 10,000 from the Hundi of Lord Ram Temple in Edurubeedam village on September 8," he added.

The Tiruvuru Circle Inspector said that the police is keeping a close watch on the safety of temples in the wake of recent attacks. (ANI)

