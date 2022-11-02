The accused, according to the complainant, works as a driver for the additional private secretary of Kerala's Irrigation minister Roshy Augustine. (ANI photo)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI): A person arrested in an attempted house break-in case has been identified as the accused in the attack on a lady doctor outside the Napier museum on Wednesday.

The accused, according to the complainant, works as a driver for the additional private secretary of Kerala's Irrigation minister Roshy Augustine.

Also Read | Kinnaur Assembly By-Election 2022: Shyam Saran Negi, Who Participated in India’s First Election, Casts Vote in Himachal Pradesh.

The doctor was out for a morning walk when she was attacked outside Napier museum around 4.30 am on Wednesday.

A case has been registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read | Examine if People With Disabilities Can Be Under Different Categories in Civil Services: Supreme Court Asks Centre.

It turns out that the police had previously arrested Santhosh for trying to break into a house near Kuravankonam last week. The house owner lodged a complaint with the police saying the accused is the same person whose picture was released by the sleuths in connection with the attack on the lady doctor. His picture was sourced from CCTV footage in the wake of the attack. The lady doctor later identified the accused as her attacker, at the police station.

The sleuths have learned that the accused, who was hired on contract as a driver for the state water resources department, drove the official vehicle for personal use last night.

The state irrigation minister confirmed that the accused was a contract employee of the water resources department and was recruited through an agency sourcing contractual workers. Roshy Augustine said he has already issued necessary directions to have him removed from duty.

However, responding to the development, Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly D Satheeshan said, "It is very unfortunate that a contractual staff of the minister's office is involved in the incident. It is surprising that nobody in the minister's office recognised this person even after the police put out his picture in connection with the case. This suggests that someone in the minister's office may have been trying to shield him."

"There's always a risk of a contractual driver misusing the official vehicle. Such things can happen if no one checks the logbook," the Congress leader added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)