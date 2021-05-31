Lucknow, May 30 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in a case of suspected 'Love Jihad', police said on Sunday.

The Lucknow police commissionerate said in a statement that a complaint was lodged by a woman on Saturday at Indiranagar Police Station against Aditya Singh alias Aavid Havari.

A case was registered under sections of the IPC, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Legislation and the Prevention of Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986.

Aditya Singh was arrested from Indiranagar.

