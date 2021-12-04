New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating around 50 people on the pretext of helping them get government jobs, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Anil Singh, a resident of Delhi's Basai Dara Pur area, they said.

According to a complaint received by the police, a man had put out a matrimonial advertisement for his daughter in a newspaper. After seeing the advertisement, the accused called the complainant pretending to be a senior assistant director in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and eventually struck a friendship with his family, the police said.

Singh also told the complainant that his son works with the Ministry of Home Affairs, they said.

Later, he told the complainant that there are some internal vacancies in the DDA and since he is a gazetted officer, he can appoint his (complainant's) son to one of those posts, a senior police officer said.

Singh asked the complainant for some documents and to deposit Rs 30,000 for opening a salary account. The complainant made the payment of Rs 30,000 through UPI, following which the accused switched off his phone, the officer said.

The accused was identified on the basis of his call details. When police reached his house in Mangolpuri, it was found that his family had disowned him in 2013 as he regularly cheated people, according to the officer.

Working on several other complaints that had the same modus operandi, police found that one Rajendra Kumar had also been cheated, the officer said.

During investigation, police traced the location of the accused to Moti Nagar. It was found that Singh regularly visited a tea stall. Police arrested him on Friday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

The accused disclosed his involvement in the cheating cases. He gathered contact numbers of his targets through different advertisements in newspapers, the DCP said.

In 2013, he cheated 46 women of Rs 1,000 each on the pretext of providing them government jobs. He left his home as his family was against his habit of cheating, the police said.

A mobile phone that the accused used for calling his targets and four SIM cards were recovered from his possession, they said.

