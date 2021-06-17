Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a 24-year-old member of a gang involved in smuggling charas from Nepal and selling it in the city, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the Kandivali unit of the ANC laid a trap at Pushpa Park locality in Malad (east) on Wednesday and nabbed Ajay Bansiprasad Yadav, the official said.

The police recovered 2.5 kg of charas, valued at Rs 50 lakh, from the accused, he said.

The contraband was sourced from Nepal and was supposed to be distributed in the city by Yadav, he said.

The ANC had specific information about the smuggling of charas from Nepal to Mumbai by a gang, which operates in East Champaran of Bihar, said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade of ANC.

The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till June 21, it was stated.

