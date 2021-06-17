Shravasti (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Wednesday with eight horns of swamp deer being smuggled to Nepal, police said.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Maurya said the recovered wildlife parts were worth crores of rupees in the international market.

On a tip-off, Farooq was arrested en route to Nepal from Sanghaipurwa of the Sirsia police station area on the Indo-Nepal border.

Eight horns of swamp deer, weighing about 4.5 kg, were recovered from his possession, the SP said.

The arrested smuggler was taking these horns for sale in Nepal, the SP said, adding that a case has been registered against him.

Police are trying to trace the local helpers of the smuggler.

