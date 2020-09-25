Jammu, Sep 25 (PTI) Police arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized nearly 1kg cannabis from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said the man was moving suspiciously near Darhali bridge in Aitti area and tried to escape when asked to stop but was nabbed.

During a search, 924 grams of cannabis was recovered from him and he was arrested. The man has been identified as Mohammad Alyas Mir of Palangarh village of Thanamandi, Kohli said.

A case has been registered at Rajouri police station and further investigation is underway.

