Sambalpur, Jul 28 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Sambalpur district sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment on Thursday for raping a 16-year-old girl two years ago.

The Pocso fast-track court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the 21-year-old man, public prosecutor Abhinna Patnaik said.

Also Read | Snake in Trivandrum-Nizamuddin Express Train Creates Panic Among Passengers.

The court directed the State Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 5 lakh to the girl as compensation.

Special Public Prosecutor Basanta Mishra said the convict had raped the teenager several times on the pretext of marrying her. The matter came to light after the girl's mother lodged a complaint on May 10, 2020.

Also Read | Mother Being Natural Guardian of Child Has Right to Decide Surname After Father’s Demise, Says Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)