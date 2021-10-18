New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A man was injured after unidentified assailants opened fire at a car in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area on Monday, police said.

Shafiq, who was driving the Fortuner car, received two gunshot injuries and was shifted to the Fortis Hospital. He is undergoing treatment, they said.

Four rounds were fired while one live round has been recovered, police said.

A man named Somraj and his personal security officer (PSO) Krishan were inside the car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said.

All three were returning from Patiala House Court after attending a hearing in a murder case in 2020, the DCP said.

The men inside the car alleged that a man named Harender Maan, who was the brother of deceased Ashok Maan and his relatives were behind the incident, police said.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway to nab the accused, police said.

