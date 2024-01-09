Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): One person sustained minor injuries in a scuffle after a group of people attempted to stop another group from taking out a "Akshat Yatra' in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night, following which police registered an FIR against 24 persons and imposed Section 144 in three areas in the district for security reasons, the senior police official said.

According to information, some people were taking out Akshat Yatra to invite people visiting their doors to light lamps in their respective houses on the day of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishthan.

Some other people attempted to stop the yatra in Lalpura area in the district.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the spot. Ujjain Range Inspector General (IG) Santosh Kumar Singh and Commissioner Dr Sanjay Goyal, Collector Riju Bafna also visited the area.

"Around 8:30 pm on Monday, a group was taking out Akshat Yatra and some people tried to stop it, after which some heated atmosphere occurred in which one person got minor injuries in the district. The police registered an FIR against 24 persons in the matter," Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashpal Rajput told ANI.

Apart from this, Section 144 has been imposed in three areas as security reasons in the city. Currently, there is peace in the area, he said. (ANI)

