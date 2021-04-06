Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): A man was injured after an attack by a leopard in Green Belt Park in the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu on Tuesday.

Anil K Attri, Wildlife warden Jammu, said they got information from police in the morning that a wild animal was seen in the Gandhi Nagar area.

"Our team found it was a leopard and it was taken to Manda zoo. When the animal normalizes then it will be released into the jungle. A person was injured in the attack by the leopard," he said.

He said sometimes wild animals come out of the jungle into the "habitat area". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)