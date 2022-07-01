Jammu, Jul 1 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in terror and anti-India activities has been slapped with the Public Safety Act and detained by the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

Mohammad Hanief, hailing from Lower Gunthal area in Surankote tehsil here, is in regular contact with Pakistan-based terrorists and handlers through social media and his activities are prejudicial and detrimental to the union territory's security, they said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Raises Import Duty on Gold from 10.75% to 15%.

Acting on the dossier of the police department, the Poonch district magistrate ordered Hanief's detention under the Public Safety Act, a preventive detention law, to stop him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the union territory's security, they said.

He was continuously indulging in criminal activities and had created a state of terror amongst the peace loving people of the area, and has not mended his behaviour, they said, adding he has been lodged in the district jail.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Doctor Suffer Burns After Acid Attack in Gopalganj District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)