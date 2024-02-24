Mumbai, February 24: Alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff helped avert a tragedy at Bhayandar in Mumbai on Saturday as they prevented a man from being run over by a train after he leaped from a footover bridge directly onto the railway track. Following the incident, the man was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital for necessary medical attention. Train Accident in Navi Mumbai: Man Busy on Call Gets Crushed to Death at Juinagar Railway Station, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Alert RPF Staff Prevent Him From Being Run Over by Train

The RPF also informed the man's family about the situation, ensuring that appropriate authorities were brought into the loop. In a social media post on X, the Western Railway urged people to exercise caution and refrain from trespassing on railway tracks.

