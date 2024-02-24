Mumbai, February 24: Alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff helped avert a tragedy at Bhayandar in Mumbai on Saturday as they prevented a man from being run over by a train after he leaped from a footover bridge directly onto the railway track. Following the incident, the man was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital for necessary medical attention. Train Accident in Navi Mumbai: Man Busy on Call Gets Crushed to Death at Juinagar Railway Station, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Alert RPF Staff Prevent Him From Being Run Over by Train

Alert #RPF Staff at Bhayandar promptly stopped a man from being run over after he jumped from an FOB directly on the tracks. He was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital & his family & appropriate authorities were informed. WR urges everyone to refrain from trespassing on… pic.twitter.com/CfwyQWZvVd — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 24, 2024

The RPF also informed the man's family about the situation, ensuring that appropriate authorities were brought into the loop. In a social media post on X, the Western Railway urged people to exercise caution and refrain from trespassing on railway tracks.

