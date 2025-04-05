Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): A man was killed after the bike he was riding was hit by a car in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday night, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred near Rashtriya Inter College in the Kidwai Nagar area.

Officials said that the family of the deceased lodged a complaint with police, and further investigation was ongoing. They said that the accused driver was also taken into custody.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Babupurwa Circle, Dilip Kumar Singh, said, "Last night, a bike was hit by an Innova car near the South Cricket Academy, under the jurisdiction of the Kidwai Nagar police station, leading to the death of the bike rider on the spot."

"After reviewing the CCTV footage, we identified the owner of the vehicle and arrested the driver. We have recorded the statement of the deceased's family and are proceeding with legal action. There is no evidence of a race. The car came from behind another vehicle at high speed. Two other cars had passed earlier and were ahead of it. The investigation is ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

