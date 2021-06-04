Etah (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a truck here while he was returning home from office, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on the Etah-Shikohabad highway near Shanidev temple on Thursday, they said.

Vishal, a revenue officer, was going back home from office on his motorcycle when the two-wheeler was hit by a truck. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died, said Station House Officer, city police station, Subhash Chandra.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the police said.

