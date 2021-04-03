Fatehpur (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured when their motorcycle rammed into an under-construction bridge in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Kanpur-Prayagraj National Highway-2 around 1.30 on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, they said.

Malava Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Kumar Singh said Anil Srivastava, a resident of Jalaun district, died in the accident while his neighbour Pradyuman Kumar (30) was seriously injured. Srivastava was on way to his sister's place to attend a wedding function, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)