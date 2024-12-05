Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old worker was killed when a concrete mixer truck overturned at a Metro construction site in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 10.45 pm on Wednesday at Penkarpada in Kashimira area, they said.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Oath Ceremony: BJP Leader To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Chief Minister at Azad Maidan in Presence of PM Narendra Modi.

The concrete mixer truck, with three workers on board, overturned and fell into a pit, fire officials of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation said.

While two persons jumped out to safety, the third one got crushed beneath the mixer and died, an official said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Girl Child’s Genitals Injured For ‘Wetting Bed’ At Shelter Home in Thiruvananthapuram, 3 Arrested After Fingernail Marks Found in Private Parts.

After being alerted, four fire engines were rushed to the spot. The body was later extricated during the rescue operation which continued till 3.30 am on Thursday, he said.

The body was sent for a postmortem. A case of accidental death has been registered as of now and a probe is on into the incident, an official from Kashimira police station said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)