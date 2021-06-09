New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A 26-year-old man died on Wednesday after his house collapsed due to the digging of the basement of an adjacent under-construction building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said.

The accused contractors have been arrested, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Ishan Sethi, a resident of Uttarakhand's Mussoorie. He was pursuing his post-graduation from Delhi University and was staying in a rented house in Panchsheel Park here, the police said.

Information was received around 4:30 pm at the Malviya Nagar police station that due to the digging of the basement of an under-construction building, an adjacent house has collapsed and a person is trapped in the debris, they said.

Later, Sethi's body was pulled out of the rubble and shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for a post-mortem, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "We have registered a case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code."

"Accused contractors Vikas Bhayana and Rahul Bhayana have been arrested in the case," he said.

