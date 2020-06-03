India News | Man Killed as Transformer Falls on Him Amid Cyclone Fury

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) A 58-year-old man was killed after a power transformer collapsed on him due to the heavy winds in Raigad district as cyclone Nisarga lashed coastal Maharashtra on Wednesday, a police official said.

The incident took place at Umate village near Revadanda around 1.30 pm, he said.

Dashrath Babu Waghmare, the deceased, was rushing home as heavy rain and winds pounded the area.

An electrical transformer toppled over and fell on him and he died before doctors could attend to him, the official said.

