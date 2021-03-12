Noida (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) A Delhi resident travelling with his wife was killed in Greater Noida after their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a speeding truck on a highway on Friday, police said.

While the 60-year-old man died on the spot, his wife suffered injuries and was hospitalised, the police said, adding the incident took place in Knowledge Park Police Station area.

“The couple was on a motorcycle and returning to their home in Patparganj, Delhi. The loaded dumper truck was on the Agra-Noida lane when its driver suddenly lost control and hit the motorcycle-riding couple,” a police spokesperson said.

According to police, the couple was returning from Bulandshahr to Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as Dharampal and his body was sent for post mortem, the official said. PTI KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)